Saffron cultivation up by 22pc

AT-KABUL: The Ministry of Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock(MAIL) said that saffron yield has increased by 22 percent this year.

Spokesman for MAIL, Akbar Rustami said that this year 31,220 acres of land has been cultivated saffron in 33 provinces, in which produced around 13 tons.

He said that saffron products increased by 22 percent this year as compared to last year. “Last year’s saffron products reached to 10.6 tons.”

Saffron products experienced the highest improvement and exportation this year, he added.

Herat, Faryab, Kandahar, Balkh, Sar-e-Pul and Farah provinces are sequentially in leads as saffron producer provinces, he added.

Rustami stated that around 90 percent of saffron products exports abroad. “Saffron income estimated $17 million this year.”

Exporting of saffron to abroad positively impact over its prices and each kg saffron will earn triple income in foreign markets as compared to domestic markets, he mentioned.

At the current year, the MAIL in cooperation with China has started investigation over conservatory method of saffron cultivation, he noted.

He elucidated that saffron products through hotbed program was acceptable in Kabul, Bamyan and Dykundi provinces.

Over 100 dryer machine of saffron was distributed to those who engaged in saffron business and cultivation in 31 provinces this year, he asserted.

He highlighted that also six saffron process centers were established in Herat and Faryab provinces.

MAIL run different training programs in the fields of saffron to train in areas of packing and processing, he underlined.