Saleh assumes the mantle of fighting crime in Kabul

First Vice President says he has no clemency towards criminals and that he will fight crime tooth and nail

AT News

KABUL: A dramatic increase in armed robberies in Kabul city has prompted First Vice President to take over the mantle of security leadership to fight crime and tighten security.

Mr. Saleh said on Friday night that he would directly take over security responsibility of Kabul city from this week onwards for a few weeks based on a presidential decree and constant public demand.

Crime has surged to dangerous levels and armed burglaries, theft and constant security threats have sent shockwaves across Kabul and prompted public calls for immediate action. The police have beefed up security in recent weeks which has done little to curb criminal offenses.

In his Facebook, Vice President Saleh said he has no compassion or clemency towards criminals and will beef up security for people by enforcing the law. “A list of criminals has been prepared and we will be prosecuting them,” he said calling on the people to co-operate with the police.

Amrullah Saleh has sufficient breath of experience in security leadership. He served as chief of the 3National Directorate of Security for years.

He also survived an assassination attempt unscathed with only light wounds after a bomb detonated near his traveling convoy in Kabul city.

Saleh will be taking on the mantle of security responsibility for Kabul city only temporarily amid an unprecedented uptick in criminal offences in the city and its districts.