Saleh lashes out at ‘poisonous propaganda’ against security forces

AT News

KABUL: Responding to recent criticism on Afghan security forces, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has lashed out describing it as “relentless” and “poisonous propaganda”.

Saleh in his Facebook said poisonous propagandas against Afghan forces would be not tolerated.

Earlier, an individual at a religious seminary in Kabul stated disdainful remarks about security forces “disparaging our brave soldiers”, said Saleh, adding that the man “regretted his shameful speech” when he was summoned.

Saleh praised Afghan forces and said they protect Afghanistan’s dignity and honor by sacrificing their lives in the battle against the enemy.

The vice president stated that the police will hang photos of 33 terrorists behind deadly attacks in Afghanistan in public areas.

With Kabul residents increasingly alarmed over escalating insecurity in the city, Saleh asked the public to shed their worries, saying “the situation is not as bad as it is portrayed”. “Security forces will make all-out efforts to beef up security in Kabul and prevent from violence.”

He said the police was chasing after a notorious terrorist known as Najeeb Haidari, who was involved in target killings and bombings in Kabul. “Haidari had been summoned by the Taliban in Pakistan as he couldn’t carry out any terrorist activities here,” he said.

After Kabul saw an uptick in crime, vice president Amrullah Saleh with commendable security and administration expertise temporarily took charge of Kabul security to help curb crime.