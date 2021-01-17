Saleh regrets releasing criminals as Kabul security worsen

AT News

KABUL: The First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh regrets releasing the criminals from the prisons amid the pandemic coronavirus outbreak, saying that their releasement posed an upswing in criminal activities in Kabul.

The government last year freed thousands of prisoners to avoid further spread of the coronavirus.

“At that time, we couldn’t understand the threats of the coronavirus, we feared that the prisons may turn into a place for mass deaths,” Saleh said in a statement on Sunday.

Saleh cited the remarks while Kabul has recently seen a significant surge in criminal activities and insecurity. He took the charges of the Kabul security to provide a tight security but there has been no progress in the security situation in Kabul.

Kabul is now hit with wave of violence, including IED blasts, targeted killings, and other criminal activities that have badly impacted the normal life of the capital residents.