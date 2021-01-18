Saleh Suggests Execution of Detained Taliban as Violence Escalates

AT News

KABUL: The First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh has suggested execution of detained Taliban as targeted killings and violence have escalated unprecedentedly in Kabul, the capital city and in provinces.

“Taliban detainees are thinking they will be forgiven and go free without punishment. This is the core reason behind the uptick in the targeted killings and violence in big cities,” he said in his Facebook page on Monday.

He believes that capital punishment for a number of them (Taliban detainees) would serve as lessons for the rest.

“Our brave security and law enforcement personnel have apprehended and captured dozens of terrorists involved in sticky bombs, IEDs and target killings. Due to the release of 5,500 terrorists before they think they will walk free too. Capital punishment is needed to stop the wave of terror,” Saleh said in a tweet.

Police and intelligence forces have had significant achievement in cracking and detaining the militants, where they clearly confessed to their crimes. “They (detainees) are hoping to one day go free without a real punishment,” Saleh added.

Just one day prior, Mr. Saleh expressed his regret over releasing the criminals from the prisons amid the pandemic coronavirus outbreak, saying that their release posed an upswing in criminal activities in Kabul.

The government last year freed thousands of prisoners to avoid further spread of the coronavirus.

“At that time, we couldn’t understand the threats of the coronavirus, we feared that the prisons may turn into a place for mass deaths,” Saleh said in a statement on Sunday.

Saleh cited the remarks while Kabul has recently seen a significant surge in criminal activities and insecurity. He took the charges of the Kabul security to provide a tight security but there has been no progress in the security situation in Kabul.

Kabul is now hit with a wave of violence, including IED blasts, targeted killings, and other criminal activities that have badly impacted the normal life of the capital residents.