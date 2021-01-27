Saleh Urges UN to Thicken Taliban Criminal Cases

AT News

KABUL: The First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh called on the UN and Human Rights Watch to thicken the Taliban’s files of crimes and face them with the findings met by Afghan National Police members.

Mr. Saleh said that perpetrators of the attacks on media workers and civil society activists detained by the Afghan security forces acknowledged their membership with the Taliban group.

The security forces prevented an attack on a member of the civil society in PD four of Kabul city, Saleh said, adding that the investigation revealed the perpetrators were trained in central Ghazni province. “We don’t share the name of the individual (Civil Rights Defender) to respect his privacy,” Saleh said. “He will soon leave Afghanistan.”

He said that the Taliban could no longer deny its involvement in the targeted killings of prominent individuals in the country. Those police officers, who played a vital role in the prevention of the attack, would be honorably praised.

The wave of targeted-killing of media workers and civil rights defenders has been unprecedentedly intensified in Afghanistan. However, no militant groups asserted the responsibility for the attacks. The government blamed the Taliban, saying that the militants are seeking to weaken the morale of the people by targeting the high-profile figures in the country.