Salma Dam resumes operations as reservoir fills up

AT News

KABUL: Salma hydroelectric dam in Herat became fully operational on Sunday after the reservoir behind it filled with water.

With water levels rising in the reservoir, two dormant turbines resumed power generation operations on Sunday, adding 25 megawatts to the grid, said Da Afghan Breshna Sherkat spokesman Wahidullah Tawhidi.

Salma Dam which was built by India in 2016 is one of the biggest mega projects of the past two decades. It has three turbines, each producing 12.5 megawatt-hours of electricity which can provide power for 35,000 households, said Tawhidi.

The turbines will be turned off when water levels recede and start operating after water levels in its reservoir rise, he said.

Afghanistan sees the hydroelectric projects like Salma Dam as crucial for self-sufficiency in terms of electricity supplies.