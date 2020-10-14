Samangan launches pro-peace bike race

AT News

KABUL: A group of bike riders launched a race in Samangan province as a move to announce support for Afghan peace process.

Head of Samangan Olympic, Taj Mohammad Khudadad said that 500 Athletes participated in the competition.

The competition was supported by some Afghan traders.

Khudadad identified the winners as Hassibullah, Azimuddin and Abdulbasit, who marked the rank from first to third in orders. The first top winner received 8,000 AFs award, the second received 6,000 AFs and the third 4,000 AFs.

Afghanistan is going through a historic peace process; however, the process has been looming in severe challenges.

Samangan is located in northern Afghanistan and is enjoying a relatively peaceful environment.