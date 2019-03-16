Sar-i-Pul attack leaves 3 policemen dead

AT News Report

KABUL: At least three police officers embraced martyrdom and four other received injures after their check post came under attack by the militants in northern Sar-i-Pul city, the provincial capital, provincial officials said Saturday.

It was around 02:00 am Friday night when militants attacked the check post, said Mohammad Noor Rahmani, the provincial council head, adding the incident took place in Panjshir locality of the city.

Security situation in the province is critical, he said. “Situation would get deteriorate if proper attention did not pay.”

One week earlier, the Taliban killed 21 local security personnel and police in the Sayyad district, which is a sorts of deterioration of security in the province.