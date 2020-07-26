Saudi to build 600 schools in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan embassy in Riyadh in a statement said that Saudi would build 600 schools in Afghanistan.

Based on Afghan government’s offer, the compound of the schools would be constructed by the rural development communities instead of private sectors and that it would be monitored by an independent watchdog organization.

The embassy said that the Saudi Arabia Development Fund would also provide financial support and design to Kabul ring roads, the statement added.

Earlier, some media quoted the Chairman of the Senate Committee of Parliament, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar that Saudi ambassador in Kabul, Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Khalidi in a meeting has supported the construction of 100 religious schools in Afghanistan and one Islamic College in eastern Nangarhar.

The reports faced widespread and various reactions on social media because it was not clear whether the schools would be under Afghan education ministry’s procedure or they would be independent religious schools.

But the Saudi embassy in Kabul in a statement then said that there was no discussion about formation of any religious schools in the meeting between ambassador Al-Khalidi and Chairman Muslimyar. The statement said that Saudi has announced cooperation with the wellness organization in Afghanistan.