Scholars emphasize on ceasefire to end war

KABUL: After hundreds of religious scholars from northern Jawzjan province, on Saturday dozens of scholars from Baghlan has called for ceasefire between the afghan government and the Taliban to end the deadly war.

They called on the warring parties to put an end to the ongoing war and work for peace in the country.

Peace is the demand of every Afghan, said Sayed Vaqir Hashimi, head of the Shitte Schoalrs Association. The scholars came together here for a collective voice for peace that ends the prolonged war.

Addressing the gathering in Pul-i-Khumri, the provincial capital, he called on all warning parties to bring an end to the long-running conflict in Afghanistan.

Maulvi Borhan, another religious scholar, asked the government and the Taliban militants to listen to their demand for peace. “No religious scholar wants to betray his/her country,” Pajhowk Afghan News, quoted him as saying.

“While defending Afghanistan, the Ulema want to all parties to the war to announce a truce and thereby pave the ground for lasting peace in the country,” he added.

A number of others scholars held similar views and urged the government and the Taliban to declare a ceasefire across the country at the earliest possible.

Abdul Halim, a government official, no warring side should set any condition for announcing a truce. He urged the parties concerned to heed their call.

This comes a hundreds of religious scholars from northern Jawzjan province on Friday called on the warring parties to put an end to the ongoing war and work for peace in the country.

They gathered in Shiberghan city, the provincial capital, requesting the Taliban to positively answer the call for intra-Afghan negotiations and announce their readiness in this regard in order to achieve a sustainable peace in the country.

The religious clerics stressed that peace conferences conducted outside the country would yield no results.

Provincial Governor, Lutfullah Azizi during the gathering said the Taliban accused the Afghan government of pursuing pro-US policies but currently, the insurgents themselves were acting according to the US demands as they were engaged in negotiations with US authorities in Qatar, China and Russia.

According to Azizi, the Taliban entered into peace talks with the Americans prior to negotiating with the people of Afghanistan. “The insurgents are only thinking of Americans’ interests.”