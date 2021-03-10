Schoolgirls over 12 Banned From Public Singing

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan ministry of education says schoolgirls under the age 12 are not allowed to sing in public ceremonies where men attend.

The ministry said in a statement on the social media on Wednesday that reads ban of schoolgirls less than 12 years cannot sing in public ceremonies with men attending.

It ordered all state-run and to inform their girl students about the decision.

The statement clarifies that schoolgirls’ singing in the parties with all women are allowed.

It says that the singing teams for girls under the age of 12 should be trained by women trainers at schools and men are not allowed to train them.

The school principals are warned to be punished if they violate the order.

The ministry of education had earlier announced to shift primary students both girls and boys to mosques.

The announcement was canceled after vast reactions against the ministry over such inappropriate decision.