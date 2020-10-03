Schools reopen after COVID-19 closings

AT News

KABUL: More than six months since COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of academic institutions in Afghanistan with a fragile health system, all schools have reopened this week amid fears of spiraling COVID-19 cases.

The schools were planned to resume for students below 10th grade but a Cabinet’s recent decision confirmed reopening for 11th and 12th graders as well.

Ministry of Education says schools will reopen from October 3rd to late December in cold areas will close early January for winter recess till early March.

Annual school exams will be held mid-June 2021. Schools will also kick off from late June 2021, said the statement. In warmer areas, exams will start in October 2021. The next educational year would be started in November.

Schools will run normally in autumn and winter seasons in warmer provinces, but protection measures against coronavirus will be taken in academic centers. This is as students are complaining about no safety protocols in universities and schools.

This is as new COVID-19 cases continue to fall, although dubiously in the eyes of many observers.

Markets, public and private offices and other places where people gather such as enclosed wedding halls have already reopened.

Roadside shops, mosques and public places remained open throughout the peak of new infections. But schools and universities were the only places that remained closed since March on top of the long winter holidays in December.