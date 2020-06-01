Schools, universities won’t reopen

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan educational authorities said that there was no plan to reopen the educational centers amid high threats of the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Following optimistic hope over the reopening of schools and universities after easing of lockdowns in some of the big cities, spokesman for the ministry of higher education, Aziz Ahmad Oriakhil said that the educational institutions have been ordered to share their scheme with the government regarding the reopening of the educational centers.

Any sort of restorations, even a tentative approach toward reopening educational institutions, fully require recommendations by the health ministry, he said.

Schools will not reopen if coronavirus cases continue to surge, Nooria Nozhat, spokesperson for the ministry said.

Education Minister, Mirwai Balkhi has earlier said that they were planning to launch an online educational system for the students living in the urban areas.

To further avoid the outbreak of the virus, the Afghan government has temporarily suspended schools and universities.

The total number of covid-19 patients in Afghanistan is surpassing 15,000 people. At least 257 patients died and 1,328 others recovered.