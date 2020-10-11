Schools will receive 37m textbooks

AT News

KABUL: Text book shortage is one of major problems school students, teachers and ministry of education are facing.

The government has not been able to resolve this problem by printing more text books as the books are worn soon.

People are not at an economic situation to provide text books for their children from market as the prices are too high.

“The prices of books get higher as our grades at school are higher. My father had to spend 3,000 Afs to buy all the books I need at school. Most of my class-fellows are unable to provide this much money for books,” says Edris, a seventh class student of Abdul Hadi Dawi high school in Kabul.

“The books I have bought are too old and used while I spent 900 Afs for them because I couldn’t read and write and my teachers urged me every day to have books. I didn’t have to spend money for books if the education ministry had provided books for us,” Ehsan, another school student, said.

Millions of students are affected by the lack of text books across Afghanistan.

“We are printing 37 million new text books and they will be distributed to students soon,” said Nooria Nozhat, spokeswoman of the ministry of education.

7,300,000 students are educating at the state-run schools in 34 provinces.

12 million text books were printed last year, but they were worn, according to Ms. Nozhat.