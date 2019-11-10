Scores of militants shun violence in Nangarhar

At News Report

KABUL: Local officials in eastern Nangarhar province said Sunday that tens of IS-K, also known as Daesh, and Taliban militants have surrendered and joined the government-initiated peace and reconciliation process.

Provincial governor’s office said in a statement that over 32 Daesh militants and four Taliban fighters have renounced violence and joined the peace and reconciliation process.

According to the statement, the militants have handed over their weapons and ammunition to the provincial intelligence department.

The surrendered fighters have been active in Haskameena, Sherzad and Khogyani districts, which are located on the Durand line.

Peace and stability is the dream of every Afghan. Many families have lost their beloved ones in the ongoing conflicts in Afghanistan as this longest war has taken scores of sacrifice from people in the country.