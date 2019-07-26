Scores of police killed, injured in Taliban attacks in Takhar

AT News Report

KABUL: Officials in the northeastern province of Takhar say that Taliban fighters attacked to police checkpoints, killing 16 officers and wounding four others.

But the provincial council rejects the information, saying 32 officers were killed and seven injured in the attacks carried out in the Eshkamesh district.

District Official, Abdul Qayyoum Qane, said the attacks took place late Thursday in the villages of Khwaja Bandgosha and Qara Tepa and clashes with police lasted for several hours.

Mohammad Azam Afzali, a member of provincial council, said Taliban were still controlling the checkpoints and the bodies of police officers remain in the battlefield.

Taliban asserted responsibility for the attacks.

Takhar is bordering Tajikistan and Taliban have active presence in a number of its districts.

Taliban attacked the center of Eshkamesh district about one month ago and kept several police checkpoints under control for more than one week.

The attacks have forced hundreds of families to flee their homes and villages and displace to Taloqan city, the provincial capital or other nearby districts.