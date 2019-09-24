Scores of Taliban rebels killed in military ops

AT News Report

KABUL: At least115militants have been killed and seven others wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, security officials said Tuesday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement saidthe Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Helmand, Badakhshan, Paktia, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Zabul, Urzgan, Paktia, Logar, Balkh, Herat and Nangarhar provinces, in which 115militantswere killed and seven others wounded.

Afghan forces succeeded to arrest 16 militants during operation and handed them over judicial organs for further inquiry.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations in the past 24 hours,25 insurgents were killed, one wounded and 14 others detained in NaharSaraj and Nad Ali districts in Helmand—24insurgents killed and five fighting positions destroyed in Wurduj district of Badakhshan—16insurgents killed, two vehicles packed with explosives, four motorbikes and amount of weapons and ammunition destroyed in airstrikes in Ahmad Abad district and the capital of Paktia—10insurgents killed and six wounded in in Jaghato and Dehyak districts of Ghazni—eight insurgents killed and amount of weapons and ammunition destroyed in Sayed Abad and Chak districts of MaidanWardak—eight insurgents killed in Shinkay district of Zabul—sixmilitants killed and five wounded in capital of Urzgan province.

Similarly, fourTaliban fighters were killed, one depot of weapon and ammunition, two motorbikes and amount of weapons and ammunition were destroyed in operation in Baraki Barak district of Logar—threerebels killed in NaharShahee district of Balkh—threemilitants killed in Shindan district of Herat and one insurgent was killed, one wounded and two suspects were arrested in ANA clearing operation in Achin district of Nangarhar province.

In past 24 hours,24planed clearing operations,and81Special Forcesoperations conducted in differentprovinces; also, Air Forces conductedaerial operations supporting Afghan National Army,including24strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.