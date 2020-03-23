Second covid-19 patient recovered in Daikundi

AT News

KABUL: Mohammad, a 30 years old resident of central Daikundi province, who has been deported from Iran around 20 days ago, was tested positive for pandemic covid-19 in western Herat province. He accused the Herat Health Officials of negligence, saying that he had fled from there and came to his birthplace, Daikundi.

He then referred to the Daikundi central hospital, where he had been quarantined for nine days but now recovered from the infection of the coronavirus and the health officials allowed him to join his family.

Ishaq Ali Darman, head of the provincial health department said that Mohmmad was discharged from the hospital on Monday morning. For a better cure, the health officials advised him to stay home for 14 days.

The first patient of covid-19, who has survived the sickness, was named Wahidullah, who has spent about 25 days in the quarantine in Herat hospital.

Head of the provincial health department has spoken of two suspicious covid-19 cases, saying that the tests have still not been diagnosed by the ministry of public health.

To avoid the further damages of the virus, the provincial local officials have banned the restaurants, hotels, and sport centers.

Meanwhile, another two people who had been suspicious of coronavirus have died in northern Jawzjan province, said a provincial local official, talking in condition of anonymity. The source said the victims have arrived from Iran in Rosta-e-Batoo village of Darzab district.

The district is controlled by the Taliban, the source said. “These two people had all symptoms of coronavirus.” But, head of Jawzjan health department, Farid Aziz said that they have not received any information in regards. According to earlier reports, one covid-19 affected person in capital city of western Herat and another one northern Balkh province have died due to coronavirus’s affection.

Of total 40 positive cases, 21 of them registered in Herat which makes the top of the table