Second mastermind of deadly Kabul University attack killed, says VP

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed the number two mastermind of Kabul University attack, in which 22 people, mostly students were killed and dozens others wounded, said First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

According to Saleh, “second mastermind” was killed in eastern Paktia province, and the number three in charge of the operation captured. The first mastermind was recently detained.

Three gunmen rampaged through Kabul University on November 2, detonating grenades and spraying automatic fire across the campus for several hours.

Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack, however, government blamed the Taliban and al-Qaeda terrorist network.

Afghanistan is grappling with a surge in violence that has worsened despite the government holding peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar.

At least 134 civilians have been killed in the past 25 days of fatal violence conducted by the Taliban rebels around the country, according to the security officials. The ministry of interior said another 289 people were wounded in the attacks that also included suicide bombings.