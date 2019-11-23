‘Secret talks between US, Taliban in Qatar’

AT News

KABUL: A former member of Taliban has confirmed that secret talks have been held between US Special Envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban representatives in Qatar’s capital, Doha.

A privy source and former member of Taliban Mullah Qalumddin told Khabarguzari Jamhor that after a two months interval, the peace talks has secretly been once again resumed in Doha.

According to the source, the resumption of talks may be officially announced next week, but there is also a possibility of collapse of negotiation any time as the US has not been committed to its promises.

“Taliban emphasize on former drafts which have been achieved in the nine rounds of talks between US and Taliban to be signed, thus the ground would be paved for a ceasefire and intra-Afghan-talks,” he added.

This comes as US President Donald Trump has announced that his administration works on a peace deal with the Taliban. However he didn’t provide details about the type of negotiation and deal.

The optimism for peace has been grown up once again after the Afghan government released three Taliban commanders in return for the two American University instructors, who have been abducted and taken hostage since 2016 by the Taliban militants.