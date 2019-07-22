Security chieftains briefed Wolesi Jirga over insecurity

AT News Report

Kabul: Security bosses on Monday briefed Wolesi Jirga members about the country’s current security situation behind closed doors, but lawmakers said their talks didn’t satisfy them.

In the wake of growing incidents of violence, the lower house summoned top security officials, including the acting ministers of interior and defense and intelligence directors, on Monday to brief lawmakers about the country’s security situation. But they weren’t able to win their satisfaction.

Declared as in-camera session by the Wolesi Jirga Speaker, Mir Rahman Rahmani, when media people were not permitted to cover it, some members of the lower houses expressed criticisms, saying the Speaker held the session behind closed doors against the will of majority of the lawmakers. As a result, some lawmakers left the session early in protest.

Some lawmakers said the session did not deserve to be in-camera and called such action by the speaker as against the principles, adding Rahmani did that on a demand from the summoned security bosses.

Mohammad Alem Saee, a lawmaker from Takhar province, told reporters after the meeting, that the briefing by the top security officials did not deserve to be delivered behind closed doors.

“In the past six months, all discussions took place behind closed doors and the government fears if the public got aware of realities they will not vote to the president,” he said.

He said no major information was delivered regarding security situation in the meeting, therefore it was not worth to be held behind the closed doors.

Sher Mohammad Akhundzada, a lawmaker from Helmand province, said the meeting remained secret due to negligence of the house administrative penal.

“The speaker had consensus with the minister, therefore I did not get the time to ask questions so I left the meeting,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that Taliban attacks have increased in recent weeks, resulting in civilians and security personnel casualties.