Security Council discusses national situation

AT News Report

KABUL: The National Security Council chaired by National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib held meeting on Wednesday in which top Afghan senior security officials discussed the deployment of Afghansecurity forces across the country.

The senior security officials mulled security situation and reviewed the reports on the latest development of the security forces.

The commission of martyred soldiers reported about their activities to serve Afghan wounded and fallen soldiers. The meeting tasked the commission and the rest of the security institutions to provide jobs for wounded soldiers in non-combat positions. Mohib thanked security forces for destroying safe havens of insurgents across the country.

The Afghan security forces pushed back a major Taliban offensive on Day Chopan district of southern Zabul province, killing at least 40 Taliban insurgents. The security forces conducted clearance operations in Kohistanat district of northern Sar-e-Pul province, killing 16 insurgents.

Mohib had earlier claimed that security forces would “break the backbones of the Taliban in the next four months”, adding that the stalemate in the battlefield was over.

He had declared that the Taliban would not be able to resist even one day without the Pakistan’s support.