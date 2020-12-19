Home / Latest Updates / Security Council extends Mandate of Team Monitoring Taliban-Related Sanctions

Security Council extends Mandate of Team Monitoring Taliban-Related Sanctions

gues3 December 19, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 30 Views

AT News

KABUL: The United Nations Security Council, acting through its temporary silence procedure amid the ongoing COVID‑19 pandemic, decided on Saturday to extend for 12 months the mandate of the team monitoring sanctions against individuals and entities associated with the Taliban, emphasizing its serious concerns about ongoing violence in Afghanistan.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2557 (2020), the 15-member Council directed the Monitoring Team to gather information on instances of non-compliance with the measures, and to facilitate, upon request by Member States, capacity-building assistance, the United Nations said in a statement.

The Council welcomed recent efforts by the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban in facilitating intra-Afghan negotiations and highlighted the importance of ensuring that the Monitoring Team receives the necessary administrative and substantive support to effectively fulfill its mandate in a safe and timely manner.

About gues3

Check Also

Afghanistan records 17 COVID-19 deaths in a single day

AT News KABUL: Afghanistan has reported at least 17 deaths linked to the Coronavirus in …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved