Security forces arrested Haqqani commander in Torkham

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have detained a commander of the notorious Haqqani Terrorist Network on Tuesday in eastern Nangarhar province, a local official said on Wednesday.

Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor’s spokesman, told TOLOnews that the commander’s name was Momen, also known as Khalid, and he was an active commander in the Haqqani network.

He was arrested by National Directorate of Security operatives on Tuesday while he was returning from Pakistan to Torkham crossing point. According to Khogyani he was entering Afghanistan to “conduct terrorist activities.”

The arrested man confessed to being a Haqqani commander and to entering Afghanistan to engage in insurgent activities, according to the source.