Security forces incurred heavy toll to militants; 89 killed

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 89 militants have been killed and 17 others received injures in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces across the country within past 24 hours, security officials said Saturday.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Kunar, Ghazni, Logar, Badghis, Helmand, Kandahar and Balkh provinces that left 89 militants dead while 17 others received injuries.

The Afghan forces arrested four militant during operation, handed them over judicial organs for further inquiry

The Afghan National Defense Security Forces (ANDSF) shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 30 Taliban fighters killed, three wounded and four suspects arrested in Saleh Abad, Tarboz Guzar villages of Qala-e-Zal and Talwaka area in center of Kunduz—18 insurgents killed and a motorbike of the enemy destroyed in Andar, Qarabagh and Deh Yak districts of Ghazni—while 15 killed and nine others wounded in Muqor district and center of Badghis, the statement said, adding 14 militants were killed in Charkh district of Logar province.

Similarly, seven militants killed, three wounded and a hideout of the enemy destroyed in Mosa Qala, Grishk, Nawzad districts and center of Helmand—two insurgents killed in Maiwand district of Kandahar—one killed and two others wounded in Charbolak district of Balkh province.

During this period, one planed clearing operations, and 70 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted 78 aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 10 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

Weapons and ammunition belonging to the insurgents were also discovered and confiscated.