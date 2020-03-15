Security forces kill 14 Taliban rebels

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan Security Forces have killed at least 14 militants in separate clashes erupted between them in southern Helmand and Zabul provinces.

Three other Taliban fighters received injuries.

Ahmad Jan Ahmadi, a military official in Zabul on Sunday said the clash took place in Mullah Faiz village of the Mirzani district, where nine militants had been killed and three others wounded. “Some weapons and ammunition were captured,” he said.

In another clash, in Marja district of Helmand province, five insurgents were killed, provincial police chief, Khalilurahman Jawad said, adding that key Taliban commanders Mullah Omari and Mullah Musafar were among the dead.

The attack comes at a time, while the Afghan government emphasizing on reduction of violence prior to intra-Afghan-talks. But the militants insist on releasing their 5,000 prisoners as precondition to intra-Afghan-talks.