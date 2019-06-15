Security forces kill 38 militants in past 2-day

AT News Report

KABUL: Defense Ministry on Friday said that Afghan security forces have killed at thirty-eight militants in separate operations country-wide in the past 24 hours.

Security forces had conducted nine joint offensives and clearing operations, 78 special commando assignments and 30 airstrikes amid at eradicating insurgents’ hideouts and security threats.

According to ministry’s statement, Afghan Air Forces have carried out 124 air flights in support of security forces, in which these rebels were killed in Paktia, Kandahar, Ghor, Ghazni, Nangarhar and Zabul provinces.

The Afghan security forces also recovered and confiscated weapons, explosives and motorcycles during past two days’ anti-militant operations.

Afghan forces intensified attacking Taliban insurgents at a time when the US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is working on four important issues regarding the Afghan peace process which include the timeline for US forces withdrawal from Afghanistan, counterterrorism assurances, intra-Afghan dialogue and the reducing violence.

“You know, we have four pillars that ambassador [Zalmay] Khalilzad is working on in Afghanistan: troops withdrawal, counterterrorism assurances and cooperation, intra-Afghan dialogue and reduction of violence,” Morgan Ortagus, the US State Department spokeswoman told reporters.

She said that Khalilzad had lengthy discussions with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul.