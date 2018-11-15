Security forces kill 59 terrorists in raids
admin
November 15, 2018
Latest Updates, Nation
75 Views
Kabul: In the latest string of counterinsurgency operations countrywide, security forces have killed more than 59 militants while wounding 57 over past day, according to authorities.
During operations two militants were arrested and handed over to judicial organs for further inquiry. Security Forces targeted enemy’s hideouts and sanctuaries with air strikes and artilleries by National Security.
Ministry of Defense (MoD) issued in a statement that Afghan National Army and National Police (ANAP) supported by Afghan Air Force (AAF) conducted raids in Baghlan, Helmand, Kandahar, Nimroz, Paktia, Ghazni, Nangarhar, Uruzgan, Kunar, Faryab, Farah and Ghor provinces.
In these operations 24 insurgents were killed 19 other wounded in Qaisar district of Faryab, 21 insurgents were killed 16 other wounded and 16 different type of weapons destroyed in central area of Uruzgan, six militants were killed 17 others wounded in capital city of Farah province, six insurgents were killed five other wounded in Malistan and Qarabagh district of Ghazni, tow militants were killed two other arrested, a motorbike destroyed, a car along with three kg opium and some weapons and ammunitions seized in Nade Ali district of Helmand province added the statement.
Afghan National Forces (ANF) conducted 11 joint aggressive operations, 93 special missions and Air Force launched 130 aerial mission including four strikes in the past 24 hours.
Check Also
KabuL: Aferocious clash that broke out on Tuesday night after Taliban insurgents stormed police outposts …