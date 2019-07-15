Security forces kill 83 militants within two-day

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 83 militants have been killed and 17 others received injures in multiple extensive military crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces across the country within past 24 hours, security officials said Monday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army (ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Khost, Kunduz, Kandahar, Faryab, Ghor, Parwan, Takhar, Badghis, Ghazni, Helmand, Nangarhar, Zabul, Balkh and Sar-e-Pul provinces, in which 83 militants were killed and 17 others wounded.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During operations, 25 Taliban fighters were killed in Jaghato district of Maidan Wardak—17 militants killed and three others wounded in Andar and Qarabagh district of Ghazni—13 insurgents killed in Balamorghab district of Badghis—eight Taliban fighters killed in Chonai area of Logar—eight insurgents killed and 13 others wounded in Daichopan district of Zabul province.

Similarly, four insurgents killed in Sangeen district of Helmand, four militants killed in Sayed Karam district and Gardiz center of Paktia, two rebels killed in Charbolak district of Balkh, one militants killed in Ghorak district of Kandahar and one insurgent killed in Pachiragam district of Nangarhar province.

In past 24 hours, 11 planed clearing operations, and 97 Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted 147 aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army, including 35 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.

ANA discovered and confiscated weapons and ammunition in the operations as well.