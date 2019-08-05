Security forces killed 36 Taliban rebels in Faryab

AT News Report

KABUL:At least 36 Taliban militants have been killed and eight others wounded during an overnight joint clearance crackdown carried out by the Afghan security forces in northern Faryab province, security officials said Monday.

Ministry of Interior in a statement said 36 Taliban terrorists killed and eight others injured after Afghan National Defense and Security Forces joint operation in Bilcheraghdistrict of the province.

“Several senior commanders of Taliban were among killed fighters.”

Unfortunately, twomembers of Afghan security forces were embraced martyrdom and three others received injuries during the operation, the interior ministry lamented.