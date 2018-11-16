Security forces killed 69 Taliban in raids
November 16, 2018
AT-KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 69 Taliban insurgents in different raids conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense said Friday.
15 other militants have also received injures in the attack carried out in different areas of Laghman, Nangarhar, Paktika, Ghazni, Paktia, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Farah, Ghor, Takhar, Faryab, Helmand and Nimroz provinces, a statement from the defense ministry said.
According to the statement, 19 militants killed in Paktia’s Zurmat district—16 in Chaharsadda district of Ghor—six in Nawzad district of Helmand—and six other in Chaparhar district of Nangarhar province.
Moreover, the security forces killed four Taliban in Maidan Wardak’s capital Maidan Shahr, while three in Tirinkot, Uruzgan’s capital, and some other in Paktika’s Khoshamand district, two in Faryab’s Pashtunkot district and two in Ghazni province.
