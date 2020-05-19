Security forces push back Taliban attack in Kunduz, killing 40 rebels

AT News

KABUL: Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have pushed back the comprehensive attack of the Taliban in northern Kunduz province, killing 40 fighters, defense official said on Tuesday.

Taliban rebels coordinately attacked areas at the outskirt city of northern Kunduz on Monday night that faced a resistance from the Afghan security forces, said Ministry of Defense (MoD) Deputy Spokesman Fawad Aman.

The attacked has been pushed back, and the Afghan Air Forces came in support of the ground forces, he said. He said 50 Taliban fighters were also wounded in the attack. “Scores of dead bodies of the enemy left in battlefield.”

Additional troops have been dispatched in the city and the situation is under control, he added.