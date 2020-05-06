Security forces raid Daesh-Haqqani network cell, kill five terrorists

AT News

KABUL: At least five loyalists of the Islamic State, also known as Daesh terrorist group and Haqqani terrorist network, were killed after members of special units of the Afghan National Police and the National Directorate of Security (NDS) personal raided their joint network cell in Shakardar district—a 25 kilometers to the north of Kabul, the capital city.

NDS on Wednesday in a statement said a joint nucleus of Daesh and Haqqani terrorist network had busted. “Eight terrorists of the groups were arrested and five others were killed during the raid.”

It was leading by Sanaullah one of the Daesh member and city coordinator of Haqqani terrorist network in Kabul, the statement said, adding.

The group was also behind rocket attack during the oath taking ceremony of President Ashraf Ghani, attack on Sikh temple, attack over Mazari Mosala, two rockets attack over Bagram as well as behind many assassinations in Kabul, the statement added.

Also enough weapons and ammunition of the terrorist group including cannons, mortars and 250kg explosives were discovered and confiscated during operation, added the statement.

“NDS will continue its operation to bust terrorist groups.”