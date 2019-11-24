Security forces will prevent election violence: Khalid

AT News

KABUL: Talking in a gathering on Sunday, the acting minister of defense, Asadullah Khalid said that Afghan security forces “will never allow violence” in the presidential polls. He also emphasized that the security forces have held their impartiality in the election process.

“We know that our political leaders will not allow the election engage in crisis,” he added.

Speaking about the peace talks, Khalid said that achievements which have been gained in almost two past decades should be preserved in the peace process. “No one will destroy freedom of Afghan women in military and in non-military roles,” he said, adding, “A peace that causes another war will not be accepted by people.”

This comes as earlier the “Stability and Convergence” electoral team, led by chief executive Abdullah Abdullah has accused the security forces of interfering in the election process.

The election tensions on a verge rising level in the country. The dispute between presidential candidates and IEC has made the process complicated and chaotic, where due to ongoing tensions the results are yet to be announced.