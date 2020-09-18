Security official derides Taliban’s victory in war

AT News

KABUL: Acting Defense Minister, Assadullah Khaled ridiculed the Taliban’s allegation to win the war, rejecting the claim as “a dream and madness”.

Taliban had earlier claimed to use their ‘Plan B’ if meetings with the government of Afghanistan failed. The Plan B was explained as continue fighting and win the war.

“The international community’s cooperation will continue with Afghanistan to uproot terrorism,” Khaled said Friday at a meeting held during which the US army donated four warplanes to the Afghan air force.

However, the acting defense minister hoped the ongoing peace negotiations with the Taliban give positive results.

“Unfortunately, the enemy has intensified war and the blood of Afghans is shed, but I assure that the enemy’s victory through war is nothing but a dream and madness.”

Khaled asserted that the Afghan security forces would independently defend Afghanistan and the people’s achievements.