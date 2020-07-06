Senate speaker, Saudi ambassador discuss bilateral relations, not building schools

AT News

KABUL: Fazl Hadi Muslimyar senate speaker met on Monday with Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Kabul Mohammad al-Khaledi, talking on strengthening of Kabul-Riyadh relationships.

The Saudi embassy said in a statement that the two sides did not discuss construction of 100 seminaries and a hospital in Afghanistan by Saudi fund.

The statement added that the meeting also discussed this year’s Hajj pilgrimage amid the threats of Corona virus as well as Saudi assistance with Afghanistan’s development and educational programs.

The statement asked Afghan government to focus on authentication of information before its release.

The parliament’s senate had said earlier that al-Khaledi promised in his meeting with Muslimyar that his country would build 100 seminaries and a hospital in Afghanistan