Senator lams police for attacking Baghlan protesters

AT News

KABUL: A member of senate strongly condemned police attack on electoral protesters in the northern province of Baghlan. “Don’t make us stand by the people’s side,” senator Sami Faisal warned on Tuesday.

Supporters of presidential candidate, Abdullah Abdullah opposed the vote recount process in Baghlan and tried to close the election commission’s provincial office last week. But police forces interfered.

Faisal said the police special force unit “cruelly attacked” the protesters and pushed them back from the gates of the provincial branch of election commission.

He accused police of using tear gas and water to disperse the protesters.

“This was a severe attack just like Israeli soldiers’ attack on the Palestinians. The attack was kept from media lenses, but some of protesters have released videos of the incident,” he said.

He said that police are not allowed to meddle in political and electoral affairs based on the law.

Ghairat Bahir, another senator said that police behavior with protesters was not in the way of national interests and attacking on protesters would bring police’s position under question.

Another member of senate, Qais Wakili rejected acting defense minister’s statements over defending security forces’ treatment with protesters. “Who are you in this country? You are not in a position to ban people from defending their rights.”

Meanwhile, Alam Izadyar, deputy senate speaker asked the election commission to announce the results of transparent and just election soon.