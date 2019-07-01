Senators accuse US, Taliban negotiators of focusing on personal interests

AT News Report

KABUL: The members of senate accuse the US envoy for Afghanistan peace Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban negotiators of focusing on their personal interests, urging that they need to reach a comprehensive deal.

Senators in their Sunday session, also expressed concerns over the casualties and fatalities of security forces in the provinces of Takhar and Badakhshan, calling on security officials to explain about the increase.

The Seventh round of negotiations between Khalilzad and Taliban representatives began on Saturday. Sources close to militants said Sunday that the two sides had gained some progresses and even agreements over some parts.

Political analysts call the seventh round of negotiations decisive, citing US secretary of State’s fresh remarks that they want a peace deal before September.

Taliban want the US withdrawal and Washington reportedly wants the insurgents to guarantee that Afghan soil would not be used as a terrorist base to threaten world security.

Senators asked Khalilzad and Taliban to focus on the matters important for both and lead the talks to an agreement for end of war.

Separately, the government said Sunday that a meeting of its delegation would be held with Taliban within 15 days.

Taliban have not yet accepted to hold face to face talks with the Ghani government, though the militants sat with some politicians twice in Moscow for a so-called intra-Afghan dialogue.

The members of senate also praised President Ghani’s Thursday visit to Pakistan as an achievement, but said Pakistan should fulfill commitments and promises for Afghan peace program.