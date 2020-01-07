Senators call for ‘immediate stop’ in operations launched by Special Forces

AT News

KABUL: Members of Senate ask the government to immediately stop operations launched by the intelligence agency’s Special Forces Unit, an angry demand following a series of unit’s attacks against civilians which in the most recent case, five people including a former jihadi leader were killed in the weekend in Kabul city.

The senators said Tuesday that the Special Forces Unit has long targeted civilians, adding that the government should prevent it.

Meanwhile, the senators asked for the restart of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States, hoping the negotiations be followed by an intra-Afghan dialogue.

The National Directorate of Security unit of Special Forces has been blamed for attacking innocent people in Kabul and the provinces of Paktia, Logar, Nangarhar, Helmand and Paktika. Abdul Sattar (known as Amer Sattar), a jihadi commander was killed by the intelligence agency’s Special Forces in Kabul’s police district of 15. No details came from the agency about the killing.

Members of Senate said that the spy agency only targets civilians instead of fighting against insurgents. They said those troops who attack civilians should be tried.

Security situation in Kabul city is deteriorating day by day and people cannot be out at night as armed robbers scattered across the capital, attack them for money, mobile phones and laptop computers.