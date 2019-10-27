Senators call for truce priority on peace talks agenda

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of senators call on the countries involved in Afghanistan issues to observe a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire on the agenda of the peace negotiations.

The senators said in their Sunday session that the independent election commission should announce the preliminary results of presidential election as soon as possible, asserting that delay on the result announcement would cause deals on people’s votes.

They expressed support of regional and international fresh efforts on the Afghan peace process, saying that peace was the first will of Afghans. They also wanted that Afghan people and government should be provided with the details of peace process development.

The independent election commission said on Sunday that the preliminary results of the September 28 election would be announced on November 14, after nearly one month of the prescheduled announcement.

The members of senate express postponement in the result announcement, saying that delay would help political deals on people’s votes.

Senators also discussed increasing target killings in Kabul city, blaming security organs for not doing enough to stop the incidents.

The US Envoy for Afghan Peace, Zalmay Khalilzad is in Kabul to discuss the restart of negotiations with Taliban in meeting with Afghan President and political leaders.