Senators condemn Pakistan shelling on Kunar

AT News Report

KABUL: The Upper House of the parliament or (Meshrano- Jarga) has condemn the Pakistan forces attack on Afghanistan soil alongside Durand Line in eastern Kunar province, saying that the dispute should be diplomatically solved.

The clashes between the Afghan and Pakistani forces have taken place two days ago. According to local officials, three women have been killed and five others, including a child wounded in Nari district of eastern Kunar province.

Deputy Chairman of the house, Mohammad Alam Ezdyar has expressed criticism over Pakistani shelling on Kunar, saying that the senators strongly support the Afghan security forces in fight against the Pakistani military.

“We criticized the government for being silent against the Pakistan attacks on Afghanistan,” he added.

A member of the Meshrano Jirga, Saffiullah Hashemi has accused Pakistan of playing duel policy towards Afghanistan, saying that instead of attacking on Durand Line, the Islamabad should help Kabul at the current situation in Afghanistan.

“If the issue is not going to be resolved through negotiations, the Afghan government should similarly respond,” he added.

Meanwhile, a representative of Wardak province, Hasibullah Kalimzai has called to form a delegation to investigate the situation in Nari. “They (Pakistani Forces) planed to enter Afghanistan’s sovereignty and frustrated the Afghan forces,” he added.

But President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqi told Pajhwok the Afghan government has shared the issue with the UN Security Council and that Kabul has never been silent against the Pakistan’s missile on Afghanistan.

Moreover, the upper house has decided to send a delegation to Kunar to investigate the condition in Nari district.