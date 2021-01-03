Senators detained on bribe charges released on bail

AT News

KABUL: Three members of senate who had been earlier arrested for demanding bribe, have been released on bail, the attorney general office said.

The senators were arrested by the intelligence agency some 10 days back in the Hairatan port if Balkh province in the north.

Jamshid Rasouli, spokesman of the attorney general office, said Sunday that the office informed senate about their arrest based on the Constitution’s article 102 and the senators agreed with their detention.

“The senate later called for their release on bail. The attorney general office freed them according to the law and on bail,” Rasouli said, adding that their cases would be investigated.

The attorney general office did not identify the arrested senators, but said that they had received 40,000 US dollars bribe.

President Ghani fired them, according to reports.