Senators recoil at Trump’s reckless remarks

KABUL: The upper house of the parliament or Meshrano Jirga on Tuesday lambasted the US President Donald Trump for the recent remarks he made in his meeting with the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

President Trump made the remarks Monday during a meeting with Imran Khan, whose help he seeks in negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban that would enable US forces to withdraw from Afghanistan.

Trump said he could win the Afghan war in just 10 days but it would also wipe “Afghanistan from the face of the earth.” The senators slammed the statement by Trump as irresponsible and scornful for Afghanistan.

Senate Chairman Fazal Hadi Muslimyar said: “How come the US can win the war in just one week while the US has failed to even de-escalate the war with insurgent groups in the past 17 years.”

Meanwhile, the house demanded from the government to take a stern stand and show serious reaction to the Trump’s disrespectful remarks.

“Trump’s comments are ridiculous and they don’t reflect a responsible president. Trump has partially revealed the US strategy towards the region, with Afghans being killed daily. How the US calls itself an ally to Afghanistan?” said Senator Abdul Wahab Irfan.

Meanwhile, the Meshrano Jirga said it would send an official complaint to the US Congress and ask them for clarification regarding these remarks.

The senators further added that US seems to have forgotten about its Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) with Afghanistan. “Nefarious plots are underway against Afghanistan,” they concluded.

This criticism came a day after President Trump said: “If I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth,” Trump said. “It would be over in literally, in 10 days.”

Meanwhile, the Kabul administration also asked for a clarification of President Trump’s statement that he could win the war in Afghanistan within a week. “The Afghan nation hasn’t allowed any foreign power to determine its fate,” a statement from President Ashraf Ghani’s office said, adding “Given the multifaceted relationship we have with the US, the government of Afghanistan calls for a clarification of Trump’s statements via diplomatic channels.”