Senators say night raids claim civilian lives

AT News Report

KABUL: Members of senate say that night raids conducted by Afghan and foreign troops claim the lives of civilians.

They said on Sunday that government remained silent over the killing of civilians in the night operations, warning that the result of such irresponsible acts would be dangerous.

They emphasized on the peace, saying that the new government should give priority to peace.

The senators said that most of the night operations launched apparently against terrorist groups, kill and injure only civilians.

They said that most of victims of the past year’s military operations were civilians.

They urged that war was not the solution, and peace should be in priority.

Members of senate reacted to the Friday attack on a mosque in Nangarhar province, saying that such incidents had killed only civilians in the past five years, while government has done nothing to prevent.