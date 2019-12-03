Senators want prevention of foreign interferences in electoral bodies

AT News

KABUL: Some members of senate call on the independent election commission not to let foreign agencies to interfere in electoral issues.

The senators in their Tuesday session, also said the electoral body should make efforts for electoral transparency.

They asked the government to make a deal with the demonstrators who protest fraud and corruption in the vote recount process.

The members of senate called for separation of valid and invalid votes before recounting the polls.

They expressed confidence over peace, saying that time was reasonable for peace in the country that should be used properly.

428,380,000,000 Afs has been allocated for the next Afghan year’s ordinary budget, while development budget is 139,279,000,000 Afs.

The members of senate were in differences to approve the next year’s budget.