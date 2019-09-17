Senators worried of increasing crisis after US-Taliban negotiations stopped

AT News Report

KABUL: Members of senate expressed concerns over the stop of the US negotiations with Taliban, calling for involvement of more countries in talks.

The senators on their Tuesday session that negotiations are the only way to put an end to the long time war in Afghanistan.

They demanded resumption of negotiations between the US and Taliban.

The senators also said that President Ghani’s government and regional countries should be included in the next rounds of negotiations.

Members of senate emphasized that the United States should not solely start and stop negotiations, but other countries and the government of Afghanistan should be given chance of presence in the talks.

They called on the government not to ignore peace process, saying that the peace ministry should had to lead peace process until the new government takes power.

Senators said that security situation was worsening across the country, and Taliban had many districts in each province under control.