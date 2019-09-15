Senators worried of ‘worsening’ security situation

AT News Report

KABUL: Security situation has lately deteriorated in most of the provinces that has made not only the people concerned, but members of parliament are also worried.

Some members of senate expressed concerns over the situation in their Sunday session, saying that war is going on in most of the provinces.

Senator Amanullah Azami, called on the government to adopt practical measures to prevent the situation from more worsening.

Faisal Sami, another member of senate said Taliban should have accepted intra-Afghan talks during negotiations with the United States diplomats.

Senators also said that the government has almost failed to provide security for the voters in presidential elections, while Taliban do their most to disrupt the polls.

They called insecurity a big challenge for the voters, saying the government is responsible to lift obstacles from polling way.

They denounced the US presidential nominee Joe Biden for his recent statements on Afghanistan as irresponsible, saying Afghans know better how to make decisions on their homeland.

Biden said that Afghanistan was torn into three pieces and Pakistan had control on three eastern provinces through the Haqqani terrorist network as its proxy. He offered the idea of federalism in Afghanistan, which was rejected by the government and political analysts.