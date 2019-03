AT News Report

KABUL: A senior commander for the Haqqani terrorist network was arrested in the eastern Nangarhar province, officials said Wednesday.

Provincial officials identified the commander as Mullah Mirwais, saying that was arrested in a joint operation launched by security forces in the suburbs of Jalalabad city, the provincial capital.

Mullah Mirwais was commander of a 10-people group and had hands in organizing of several suicide attacks and terrorizing of individuals in the province.