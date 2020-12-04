Senior Daesh member killed in Nangarhar

AT News

KABUL: A prominent member and shadow governor of Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh extremist group, was killed in special operations conducted by the Afghan security forces in Chaparhar district in eastern Nangarhar province, provincial officials said Friday.

The killed member of Daesh identified as Heydayatullah, who was in charge of making suicide vests, according to a statement issued by the governor office.

Another member of Daesh named Qari Abdul Rahman, was also killed in another operation carried out by the Afghan security forces in Jalalabad, the provincial capital city of the province.

Daesh is a terrorist group which is active in many parts of Nangarhar province and many times launch attacks on security forces. Earlier the security forces claimed that the group was uprooted in Nangarhar province.